As part of their work duties, authorities said, parks and recreation employees were in charge of checking the splash pads’ water chlorination levels. Yet a review of the inspection logs at the Don Misenhimer splash pad found that water chlorination levels were not documented on two of the three dates that Bakari visited the recreational facility. Records from the day after the child last visited show that chlorination levels had fallen below the minimum requirement. That same day, additional chlorine was added to the water system, according to city documentation.