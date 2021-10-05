Haugen sometimes looked pained as she spoke. At times, she seemed exasperated as she detailed Facebook’s actions and inactions. She commiserated with parents trying to guide their kids through a minefield for which they have no map, no experience. She smiled and laughed at the suggestion that we all just unplug from social media, which is akin to unplugging from life. She gestured broadly, made air quotes and accidentally whacked the microphone in front of her. She was an animated witness whose simple humanity was a striking contrast with Zuckerberg, whose past testimony has been delivered with affectless condescension. Zuckerberg’s quiet disdain for his questioners, who regularly revealed how little they knew about social media, always hung in the air. When he explained himself, it was with an air of superiority.