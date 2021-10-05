Authorities investigating a drug-trafficking ring had the wrong Lynnwood apartment, he says in the lawsuit against the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives over the July 17, 2018, raid. As a result of that mistake, he said, his vehicle was damaged, his home was damaged so much that he was forced to move, and his cat was injured and later died.
“The sense of security Plaintiff once felt in the presence of his own home and with law enforcement officers has been irretrievably broken and replaced with understandable fear,” said the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
In addition to the three federal agencies, Castaneda Miranda says, local authorities were involved in the raid. A second lawsuit, filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, listed as defendants the Snohomish and King County sheriff’s offices and the Seattle, Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments, according to the Everett Herald. Lynnwood and Edmonds officials told the newspaper that they did not participate.
The federal agencies filed a motion seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal. The court has not ruled on it. Representatives from the FBI and ATF said they could not discuss pending litigation. The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the complaint, a federal judge had issued a search warrant to locate drugs, transaction records and other evidence at Castaneda Miranda’s apartment. When authorities charged into his apartment, he told them they had the wrong person and the wrong home.
He pleaded with them to check his identification, the complaint says, but they refused. Only after they had torn through the apartment and car without finding anything did they allegedly acknowledge the mistake. The agents handed him documents, telling him to complete the claim forms for reimbursement of damage.
Castaneda Miranda says that he has suffered “extreme and severe mental anguish and pain” because of the raid and that his relationships with his girlfriend and daughter have suffered. The complaint criticizes those involved for not properly identify him and for wrongly searching his home and detaining him during what it describes as the “botched” raid.
“This tragedy was a byproduct of their abuse of authority,” it says.
Authorities eventually found the person and apartment they were seeking. The mistaken raid of Castaneda Miranda’s home was part of a months-long investigation of a major drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico to Washington state.
The Everett Herald reported that authorities found heroin stockpiled in the home of one of the defendants — an apartment on the same street where Castaneda Miranda lived.
