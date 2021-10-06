According to Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, a student involved in a fight drew a firearm and began shooting. At least three students were wounded and one victim might have been a teacher, he said. Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said, and three were hospitalized.
Investigators said they were searching for Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who is believed to have fled the scene in a silver 2018 Dodge Charger.
“This is not a random act of violence,” Kolbye said, adding that he was confident that there was just one assailant. “This is a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon.”
The Mansfield Independent School District gave the “all clear” sign that the situation at the school was safe roughly 40 minutes after alerting about an active shooter situation. Students who were locked in classrooms and offices were being escorted away from the school on buses and will be reunited with their families, the district said.
Timberview High School had nearly 2,000 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The Arlington Police Department, which is leading the multiagency investigation, said it was doing a “methodical search” of the area.
“We ask for citizens’ help to continue to search for that person,” said Tracy Aaron, chief of the Mansfield Police Department. “Be thinking about suspect and his family. We need to bring this to a safe resolution.”
Mario Chapa passed the high school on Highway 360 at around 9:40 a.m. and saw several police cars surrounding the building.
“I had other things to do, but my first thought was my girls,” he said.
Chapa, 46, quickly turned around, drove into the school’s parking lot and texted his daughters, 14 and 16. By 11:45 a.m., the police perimeter had expanded and Chapa was standing a half-mile away, waiting for them to get out of the school safely.
Chapa said he told his daughters that if a scenario like this ever played out at school or a store, they should just get as low as they could and hide.
“They’re confused,” he said. “They don’t know what is happening.”
This is a developing story.