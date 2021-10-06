Coronavirus vaccines are having a big impact on preventing hospitalizations and deaths among seniors, one of the most vulnerable groups, according to a study done by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccinations likely prevented some 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths of Medicare beneficiaries from the virus in the first five months of this year, according to the research released Tuesday that used individual claims and county vaccination rates to estimate the impact to the country’s 62.7 million recipients.

The study, which used a sample of 25.3 million people, found reductions in deaths nationally, for all racial and ethnic groups, and across all 48 states — though the biggest impact of the shots appeared to be for American Indians and Alaska Natives, groups that were particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

In Georgia, where vaccination rates were the lowest in the country at the end of May, vaccines had still reduced infections by 290, hospitalizations by 120 and deaths by 40 per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries, the study estimates. In Rhode Island, where vaccination rates were among the highest in the country, vaccines prevented 440 infections, 170 hospitalizations, and 70 deaths per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries in the state.

