The study, which used a sample of 25.3 million people, found reductions in deaths nationally, for all racial and ethnic groups, and across all 48 states — though the biggest impact of the shots appeared to be for American Indians and Alaska Natives, groups that were particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
In Georgia, where vaccination rates were the lowest in the country at the end of May, vaccines had still reduced infections by 290, hospitalizations by 120 and deaths by 40 per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries, the study estimates. In Rhode Island, where vaccination rates were among the highest in the country, vaccines prevented 440 infections, 170 hospitalizations, and 70 deaths per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries in the state.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
- South Korea is encouraging vaccines for pregnant women to accelerate its national inoculation drive and reach its goal of immunizing 80 percent of all adults by the end of October. Public health campaigns are also underway to drum-up participation.
- Spain has approved administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people aged 70 or over, the health ministry said, with the rollout of the shots to begin at the end of this month.
- Ireland is “close to suppressing” the coronavirus, a senior public health official said, pointing to high vaccination rates and “frankly the very sensible manner in which each and every one of us is taking the precautions,” Philip Nolan, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team said, according to the BBC.
- Romania hit a record of over 15,000 daily covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as its intensive care units remain stretched. Health authorities have suspended non-emergency medical treatments for 30 days to ease pressure, as the country continues to be the second-least vaccinated nation in the European Union, per the AP.
South Korea shares data on covid-positive dogs, cats as it examines spread between pets and humans
At least 89 pets in South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus during the first eight months of this year, after likely contact with humans who were infected, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
The count is the first national tally of covid-positive pets, and represents an effort to better understand how the coronavirus travels between pets and humans in South Korea. Officials began recording case tallies for pets in homes with confirmed human cases after a kitten living in a religious facility in the southeastern part of the country tested positive for the virus earlier this year, officials said.
So far, none of the infected pets have died, nor have health officials found evidence suggesting the 89 dogs and cats transmitted the coronavirus back to humans, agriculture ministry officials said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says on its website that the risk of animals transmitting the virus to humans is low.
Of the 89 pets, about 90 percent were living in Seoul, the country’s capital and where about one-third of the country’s overall coronavirus infections among people have occurred.
The South Korean health ministry advises confirmed coronavirus patients to send their pets to family or friends who have not tested positive. Pets that have tested positive are subject to a two-week quarantine.
Transmissions of the coronavirus between animals and humans have been documented since the pandemic began last year. American minks, gorillas, and macaques have shown they are highly susceptible to the virus, and able to transmit the virus to humans, according to the World Organization for Animal Health, an inter-governmental body.
But animals that are more commonly found in human dwellings such as dogs, domestic cats, hamsters, cattle, pigs, and rabbits, have not yet shown evidence that they can transmit the coronavirus to humans, according to the organization.
The organization also says that though the coronavirus likely came from an animal source (“likely a bat”) the exact origin and route that the virus took before infecting humans remain unidentified. “The pandemic is driven by human-to-human transmission,” it adds.
In the United States, eight tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo that tested positive in April 2020 are considered the first animals to have been infected with the coronavirus.
Everything you need to know about traveling to the U.K.
The U.K. recently updated rules for travel again, which loosened testing requirements travelers from “green” countries, which includes the United States. Here’s everything you need to know to get prepared for a trip to the U.K.:
- You will need to show more than your vaccine status to enter the United Kingdom. Within 48 hours of arriving, travelers must fill out a passenger locator form. Additionally, vaccinated Americans must take a test on day two of arrival (the day you get there is day zero, according to the government’s website).
- Most coronavirus restrictions were lifted this summer. As with everything in the pandemic, what stands now may change at any moment, but at this time there are no social distancing rules, no mask mandates and no limit to how many people can gather. However, the government still recommends taking personal precautions.
- As is the case wherever you travel internationally, you will have to get a coronavirus test before you fly back to the United States, no matter your vaccination status. The U.S. Embassy in the U.K. has a list of local labs to find tests. Testing is also available at Heathrow Airport.
The biggest employers are successfully enacting vaccine mandates. Many smaller ones need help.
As health promotion manager for Utz Quality Foods, Ginger Miller has struggled to persuade the 3,300 workers at the potato chip- and pretzel-maker to get a coronavirus vaccine. Only about half of the company’s production workers have gotten the shot.
Miller has found the vaccines are a tough sell, and nothing like the workplace flu shot campaigns she’s run in the past. The coronavirus vaccines drive a politicized wedge between those eager to get them and those who proclaim they never will, and she is forced to try to knock down insidious misinformation and assuage genuine fears without appearing too heavy-handed at the snack company based in Hanover, Penn.
“It’s chaotic and unnerving to figure out the logistics of all this while you’re trying to run a business,” she said.
The White House and some of America’s biggest companies increasingly view vaccine mandates as a powerful tool toward reducing coronavirus infections and getting back to business. Some major companies have reported outstanding results, including United Airlines, which was one of the first very large companies to impose a vaccine mandate and said last week that 99 percent of its employees got vaccinated.
But in an economy facing gaping labor shortages and where vaccination rates have slowed, executives at smaller companies are less certain of their ability to compel compliance. They are trying to gently prod reluctant workers to get vaccinated ahead of an expected federal vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 workers. And they want to avoid business disruptions at the same time.