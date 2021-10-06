Mullins lashed out at the city’s health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, in response to an alleged argument between Barbot and police leaders over the distribution of masks during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. He also called Bronx council member Ritchie Torres a sexist slur in a since-deleted tweet after the lawmaker called for a probe into a drop in gun violence arrests the previous summer. Both outbursts amounted to misconduct, the department’s Civilian Complaint Review Board concluded.