The nature of the searches was not immediately clear. FBI agents could be seen carrying cardboard boxes and trash bags out of the union’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan and loading them into black vans parked down the street. The search lasted several hours, local media reported.
In its letter to members, the union board said it had “no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”
“Like all of us, Ed Mullins is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and we ask you to withhold judgment until all the facts have been established,” the letter said.
Adrienne Senatore, an FBI spokeswoman, said in an email that agents were carrying out “law enforcement actions in connection with an ongoing investigation” but declined to comment further. A spokesman from the Sergeants Benevolent Association did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Calls to publicly listed phone numbers for Mullins went to a voice mailbox that was full.
Mullins had spent nearly two decades heading the organization, which represents some 13,000 current and former sergeants and describes itself as the country’s fifth-largest police union. His last several years as president were marked by controversies involving his leadership and repeated clashes with city officials, often stemming from his profane comments on social media.
During the height of protests over the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Mullins used the union’s 45,000-follower Twitter account to tweet arrest papers for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, who was taken into custody while demonstrating.
Mullins is in the middle of disciplinary proceedings with the New York Police Department for posting the documents, which included personal information about Chiara de Blasio.
He also faced an internal investigation by the NYPD for announcing he was “declaring war” on the mayor over de Blasio’s handling of the shooting of two city police officers.
“Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count,” the Democratic mayor said in a tweet Tuesday. “It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come.”
Mullins, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump, drew criticism last year for giving TV news interviews while sitting in front of a mug emblazoned with imagery from the far-right extremist ideology QAnon.
In February of this year, the NYPD’s civilian watchdog substantiated misconduct charges against him for his social media attacks on two city officials.
Mullins lashed out at the city’s health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, in response to an alleged argument between Barbot and police leaders over the distribution of masks during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. He also called Bronx council member Ritchie Torres a sexist slur in a since-deleted tweet after the lawmaker called for a probe into a drop in gun violence arrests the previous summer. Both outbursts amounted to misconduct, the department’s Civilian Complaint Review Board concluded.
Responding to the searches by law enforcement Tuesday, Torres tweeted: “A first-class raid followed by a first-class resignation. Former Sergeant Ed Mullins: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”