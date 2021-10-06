From the desk of WLOX News in Biloxi, Miss., where she had co-anchored “Good Morning Mississippi” for 14 years, she said she “wanted to just take a little moment and let you know that I honestly do not know what the future holds for me as far as my career here.” The next day, she was off the show, and she took to Facebook to explain why: She lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as required by her station’s parent company, Gray Television.