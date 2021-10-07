Results showed that antibodies against the coronavirus among vaccinated people fell briskly up to 80 days after receiving the second dose, although the pace of decline slowed thereafter. Women had higher counts of antibodies than men at both their peaks and at the study’s end.
While coronavirus vaccines remain effective in preventing hospitalizations, the study will add weight to the voices calling for booster shots to be offered to the wider population.
Here’s what to know
‘This is a crisis’: Tens of thousands of children affected by pandemic-related deaths of parents
Ten months after James Vance, a former Marine and retired policeman in Princeton, W.Va., died of covid, his two young children are still reeling from his death.
Julia, 12, a middle-schooler who used to do everything with her father, is withdrawn. Her sister Jamie, 7, still talks about him in the present tense. As for Mom, Jerri, a third-grade teacher, she is struggling to keep up with bills and maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughters while still processing the devastation of losing the love of her life.
“All three of us are in therapy,” Jerri Vance said. “Every time we go out, everything is about covid. We have to see that daily and deal with people who say it isn’t real when it’s beyond real to us.”
Throughout the pandemic, public health experts and other observers have often noted that children have been largely spared the worst because they are less likely to develop severe illness from the virus. The fact that many of the dead are parents or caregivers has been largely left out of the conversation.
White House announces $1 billion purchase of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests
The White House announced Wednesday that it will buy $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests to address ongoing shortages, a plan hailed by public health experts who called the move long overdue.
The actions will quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December, according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. The news follows Monday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration to allow the sale of an antigen test from U.S.-based Acon Laboratories.
The White House expects that decision and the purchase of the additional tests will increase the number of at-home tests to 200 million per month by December.
Kaiser Permanente puts 2,200 workers on unpaid leave for noncompliance with vaccine mandate
Health-care giant Kaiser Permanente has put more than 2,200 of its employees, or about 1 percent of its workforce, on unpaid leave for not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The workers will have until Dec. 1 to get immunized or face termination, the company said, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated,” Kaiser said in a statement.
The Oakland-based company, which employs about 216,000 people, issued a vaccine mandate in August, a few days before California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) unveiled a statewide mandate for the state’s 2.2 million health-care workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 30.
The mandate though has increased the company’s overall vaccination rate to 92 percent as of Tuesday, according to the AP, up from 78 percent. It is unclear how many of Kaiser’s employees have applied for exemptions. Kaiser didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
The development comes amid a larger push to get Americans vaccinated via mandates levied by corporations and governments.
Amtrak, Cisco, McDonald’s and United Airlines are among such corporations. New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and New York state are some of the local governments to require public, health-care, or education officials to receive vaccine shots.
The White House announced vaccine mandates for federal employees in July. Last month, President Biden unveiled plans that would require all employers in the United States with 100 workers or more to either fully vaccinate their workforce or to persuade their workers to produce negative test results on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.
A Mississippi news anchor is off the air after refusing a coronavirus vaccine
Meggan Gray signed off her Thursday morning news show with a cryptic announcement.
From the desk of WLOX News in Biloxi, Miss., where she had co-anchored “Good Morning Mississippi” for 14 years, she said she “wanted to just take a little moment and let you know that I honestly do not know what the future holds for me as far as my career here.” The next day, she was off the show, and she took to Facebook to explain why: She lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as required by her station’s parent company, Gray Television.
“In my opinion, a forced decision to decide between a vaccination and the livelihood of an individual is a dangerous precedent,” wrote Gray, 40, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She added: “It hurts saying goodbye; it hurts parting on these terms. However, I know in my heart it is the right decision for me and my family.”