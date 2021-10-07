Women were found to generally have higher protection against the coronavirus than men after receiving a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a study released on Wednesday — although immunity in both sexes tended to weaken within months after full vaccination.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also suggested that those aged between 18 and 45 had stronger immunity than those over 65 after receiving their second shot. More than 4,800 vaccinated health-care professionals in Israel participated in the study from last December to July — a period during which Israel undertook one of the world’s first nationwide vaccination rollouts.

Results showed that antibodies against the coronavirus among vaccinated people fell briskly up to 80 days after receiving the second dose, although the pace of decline slowed thereafter. Women had higher counts of antibodies than men at both their peaks and at the study’s end.

While coronavirus vaccines remain effective in preventing hospitalizations, the study will add weight to the voices calling for booster shots to be offered to the wider population.

Here’s what to know

  • The White House has announced it will buy $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests for Americans, a plan welcomed by public health experts who say the move is long overdue.
  • Moderna has said it will build a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa to produce 500 million doses a year for lower-income nations. However, it will not have an immediate impact, because it will take between two to four years to build.
  • The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, with a sweeping requirement for proof of vaccination for anyone entering indoor public spaces.