Investigators faulted the governor for not reimbursing the money to the city.
In a news conference Thursday, de Blasio blasted the report, claiming it is “full of inaccuracies,” and said such uses of his security detail followed the guidance of New York Police Department security experts and were based on the increased number of threats public officials face.
“Not so long ago, we assumed public servants were safe and their families were safe,” he said. “We don’t have that assumption anymore.”
The report comes two years after DOI launched an investigation into allegations the mayor had used his security detail for personal or political purposes. Detectives were reportedly tasked with helping his daughter Chiara de Blasio move her belongings from her apartment, and to drive his son to Yale University and other locations around New York City.
De Blasio is nearing the end of his second term as mayor and there is mounting speculation over whether he will run for governor.
The NYPD’s Executive Protection Unit (EPU) is tasked with providing security for the mayor and is also used to protect the mayor’s immediate family when deemed necessary. But DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett blasted the mayor for using the security detail for tasks like chauffeuring his son, Dante de Blasio, around the city for personal needs and errands.
“It’s not security,” Garnett said at a news conference after the release of the report. “It’s essentially a concierge service.”
“Protecting the mayor and his family is a serious and significant job that should be guided by best practices, formalized procedures, and an understanding that security details are not personal assistants in a dignitary’s daily life but provide essential protection,” Garnett added.
The investigators concluded that misuse of resources by de Blasio and the NYPD represent “potential violations of the New York City conflicts of interest law, lapses in best practices, corruption vulnerabilities, and inefficient uses of public resources.”
The investigation also revealed what the report said were several occasions when the EPU was used to run errands for the mayor, conduct security checks on his home in Brooklyn and transport staffers to their homes.
In other instances, the security detail transported guests of de Blasio without him present in the vehicle, investigators found.
In one of the most significant findings, the report states that Inspector Howard Redmond, who oversees the police department’s Executive Protection Unit and is in charge of the first family’s security detail, “actively obstructed and sought to thwart the investigation.”
Commissioner Margaret Garnett said Thursday that Redmond’s conduct had been referred to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution, where he could be subject to obstruction of justice charges.
De Blasio said he had no knowledge of misconduct by Redmond but reiterated that all decisions on how to manage and align security for elected officials “need to be made by the NYPD.”
The mayor added that the DOI “chose not to ask the very people who are in charge why decisions were made, why things were done to protect me and my family and others’ safety.”
When the mayor was questioned by a reporter about using the security detail in instances where there were no evident security risks, such as transporting guests, de Blasio said there have been occasions where he thought it was an “appropriate courtesy.”
Danielle Filson, the mayor’s spokesperson, said in a lengthy written defense sent to The Washington Post that “intelligence and security experts should decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe, not civilian investigators.”
She added that the NYPD has said that the spouse and children of any mayor are “designated protectees,” entitled to detail and “therefore all uses are proper.”