In Oklahoma, Hofmeister said several factors had led to her decision. She accused Stitt of hurting the state’s education system and failing to represent voters. But she had especially sharp criticism of his management of the pandemic response, accusing him of failing to listen to public health experts as the virus hammered the state. If she were in charge, she said, the state epidemiologist would have had more influence over policy decisions, “and we would have worked harder to prepare Oklahomans for something that has now cost over 10,000 lives here.”