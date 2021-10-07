“Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Hofmeister told The Washington Post. “We have seen the impact of the mismanaged pandemic response by Gov. Stitt — and it is the children of Oklahoma, and families, that are bearing the brunt and cost of that.”
The governor’s reelection campaign responded by defending his record. In a statement, campaign manager Donelle Harder cited a historic rise in public education funding and a pay raise for teachers under Stitt’s leadership, adding that it came even as taxes were cut.
She said he had improved Oklahoma in critical categories “while protecting our freedoms and core values.”
Hofmeister’s decision to change parties, which was first reported by the Tulsa World, came after a summer surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Infections are now in decline across the United States after reaching an average of more than 150,000 per day nationwide, a level not seen since last winter.
In New Hampshire, another state politician switched his affiliation from Republican to Democratic last month due to concerns with the GOP’s coronavirus response: State Rep. William Marsh, an ophthalmologist, took issue with state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines.
“I’m a doctor first, so I stood up for my patients and said, ‘I’m done with this,' " he told The Post at the time. “And I left.”
New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks
In Oklahoma, Hofmeister said several factors had led to her decision. She accused Stitt of hurting the state’s education system and failing to represent voters. But she had especially sharp criticism of his management of the pandemic response, accusing him of failing to listen to public health experts as the virus hammered the state. If she were in charge, she said, the state epidemiologist would have had more influence over policy decisions, “and we would have worked harder to prepare Oklahomans for something that has now cost over 10,000 lives here.”
“It really mattered who was governor in 2020,” she said. She added: “Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party that I knew.”
A former teacher and member of the state’s Board of Education, Hofmeister rose to the superintendent position in 2014.
Hofmeister has repeatedly disagreed with Stitt and his appointees over how to manage the virus response in schools, the Associated Press reported.
Ahead of the 2020-21 school year, she split with the governor’s education board appointees over whether to require masking and other coronavirus protocols in schools. She voted to make the measures mandatory, but a slim majority favored allowing local leaders to decide, the AP reported.
“Today’s vote is very disappointing,” Hofmeister said then, “and one that likely will stoke more concerns for teachers, parents and families with a new school year only weeks away.”
In August, she spoke out against a bill Stitt signed barring mask requirements in schools. She said on Twitter that she wanted it stricken in court “so schools can fulfill their legal duty to protect and provide all students an opportunity to learn more safely in-person.” Her tweet drew praise from President Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, who thanked her for “standing up for the health & safety of Oklahoma students.”
Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said she was surprised by Hofmeister’s vocal disagreement with other Republicans, noting that “not only was she critical, but she was repeatedly critical and in public.” She added, “You just don’t see that generally.”
When she first heard Hofmeister planned to run as a Democrat, she was skeptical.
“I don’t want anyone borrowing our 'D' just to run, frankly,” Andrews said. “But I’ve had conversations with the superintendent and I am convinced that she is running to be a Democrat. And so I’m excited, because hopefully she’s opening the floodgates of Republicans who have had enough.”
Read more: