“My whole life is different,” Tiffany Taylor, the victim, told the judge, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t wear makeup anymore; I don’t have friends. I’m always paranoid. But I’m happy to still be here. … I hope you don’t show him any remorse, because he’s not showing any remorse.”
Taylor, who managed to escape the November 2016 attack, is Wheeler-Weaver’s only known living victim. From September to December of that year, the then-20-year-old man brutally raped and murdered three women.
Wheeler-Weaver was convicted in 2019 on three counts of murder and was also found guilty of Taylor’s kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder.
On Wednesday, a New Jersey Superior Court judge sentenced him to 160 years in prison.
“The purpose of this sentence is that this defendant never walks free in society again,” Judge Mark Ali said in the Newark courtroom.
“This defendant absolutely lacks remorse,” he added, according to northjersey.com.
In a statement in court on Wednesday, Wheeler-Weaver maintained his innocence and claimed that he was framed for the murders.
“I do feel sympathy for the victims. My heart goes out to their family and friends,” he said. “However, I was not the person who committed these crimes.”
‘You’re not a serial killer, right?’ she texted before she died. Prosecutors say that’s exactly what he was.
Prosecutors said all of Wheeler-Weaver’s victims were vulnerable Black women who had been involved with sex work and dealt with mental health issues or housing instability. He targeted most of them through dating apps, evidence showed.
The first was 19-year-old Robin West of Philadelphia, who was found dead and burned in an abandoned Orange, N.J., home in September 2016. Her body was so badly scorched that it took two weeks for investigators to identify her using dental records, the AP reported. She died days before her 20th birthday.
In October, he met up with Joanne Brown, a 33-year-old unhoused woman from Newark. She was missing for more than a month before her body was found — with tape covering her eyes and mouth, and a jacket tied around her neck — in another abandoned home in Orange.
Wheeler-Weaver attacked Taylor, who was 34 at the time, in November. A former sex worker, Taylor was unhoused and a few months pregnant. She told northjersey.com she connected with Wheeler-Weaver through a mutual friend and that for weeks, he would text and call her.
“He was trying to get me to trust him to meet up,” she said.
Finally one night, while staying in a motel room with a male friend, she agreed and picked him up. Wheeler-Weaver, wearing gloves and a ski mask, got in the car and the two drove off. Soon after, he said he had to go to the bathroom and asked her to pull over.
“That was the last thing I remember,” she said. “Then I woke up in the back seat and I was being choked out and raped from behind … and then he strangled me more … and I passed out.”
Wheeler-Weaver repeated the act several more times, she said. He then handcuffed her and wrapped duct tape around her face. But Taylor managed to get the tape off her mouth and she slipped her double-jointed hand out of the handcuff.
Hiding her released hand, Taylor persuaded Wheeler-Weaver to take her back to her motel room so she could give him her cellphone, which had evidence of their text messages and phone calls. He agreed, creating an opening for Taylor to escape.
“I wasn’t planning on dying that day,” she told the New Jersey outlet. “My every thought was to get away.”
With Wheeler-Weaver standing outside the hotel room, Taylor frantically told her friend in the room what happened. Impatient, Wheeler-Weaver began banging on the door, according to security footage. She then showed him her freed hand. Wheeler-Weaver ran away.
Taylor’s friend then called Elizabeth, N.J., police.
“They didn’t believe me,” she told northjersey.com. “They thought I was lying.”
Wheeler-Weaver went free and soon after killed his final victim, Sarah Butler. A 20-year-old college student, Butler was home in Montclair, N.J., for Thanksgiving. She met Wheeler-Weaver on the social media app Tagged, and he offered to pay her $500 for sex.
“You’re not a serial killer, right?” she messaged him.
She had been missing for five days when Butler’s sister and friends hacked into her Tagged account and found her messages with Wheeler-Weaver, according to northjersey.com. They then created a fake profile, found Wheeler-Weaver’s username and lured him to a Panera Bread for a meetup.
Police arrived instead and questioned him. But they did not arrest him.
On Dec. 1, police found Butler’s body covered in leaves and sticks on a nature reserve.
Police arrested Wheeler-Weaver on Dec. 6. Investigators connected him to the murders through cellphone data, text messages and Google searches — all of which created a trail of his movements on the nights of the attacks, according to northjersey.com.
During Wednesday’s sentencing, which had been delayed several times because of the pandemic, Taylor and the other victims’ family members gave emotional speeches before the judge and Wheeler-Weaver.
Anita Mason, West’s mother, told the judge that the she constantly thinks about her daughter’s final moments.
“Robin Daphne Michele West did not — and I repeat — did not deserve to be strangled and set on fire to be left in a house, weighing over a little 60 pounds due to the destruction of that fire,” she said, according to nj.com. “Was she alive? Did she fight? What were her last words?”
Butler’s father, Victor, implored the judge to hand down the “longest maximum sentence.”
“And I hope that he lives for a very long time and they make him suffer every night in there like he made our girl suffer,” he said, according to nj.com.
Butler’s father then turned and looked at Weaver.
“I hope you suffer, boy, every night,” he said.