“Ahhh that’s awesome!!!!” the person said. “ … Did you get inside the capitol?”
“I was the first group in. Yes,” Hentschel allegedly answered.
Hentschel then claimed that she had entered Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office: “We storm[ed] peloskis office," she allegedly said, misspelling the California Democrat’s name, "and took her beer. She drinks Corona.”
Federal investigators have cast doubt on that last part. Surveillance footage from the Capitol reviewed by agents does not show Hentschel nor Pryer entering the speaker’s office, although they were seen wandering the building and restricted grounds.
Both Hentschel and Pryer were arrested on Monday. The pair faces multiple charges over their alleged role in the deadly riot, according to criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct, and willfully uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language on Capitol grounds.
Hentschel did not respond to a message from The Washington Post early Thursday. Pryer could not immediately be reached. It is unclear whether the pair has retained attorneys.
The Springfield, Mo., women are among hundreds now charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including many who were turned in by relatives, friends and co-workers who learned of their involvement by word of mouth or their own social media posts.
Last week, a mother and a son who allegedly helped steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office were arrested.
On Feb. 5, a person submitted an online tip alerting the FBI about Hentschel’s alleged participation in the insurrection, court records state. Hentschel, the person told the agency, had posted several photos to her Facebook account showing she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The following month, prosecutors said, an FBI agent called Hentschel to interview her, but she declined to answer any questions. Hentschel would cooperate, but only if they charged her with a crime, she allegedly said. A previous attempt to interview her in person had also been unsuccessful, prosecutors said.
Cellphone data obtained through a search warrant and Capitol surveillance videos show Hentschel and Pryer — who both sported red, white and blue stocking hats with the number 45, representing Trump’s presidency — walking inside the Capitol, court records state.
Authorities also subpoenaed Hentschel’s social media accounts.
Two days after the insurrection, Hentschel posted a photo of her and Pryer among a crowd of Trump supporters, court records state, captioned: “Patiently waiting for our wonderful President of the United States to speak. Jan. 6."
One Facebook friend praised her for attending the rally. Hentschel allegedly replied: “An experience of a lifetime. We are very lucky we got to go.”
On June 15, one of the people who had attended the rally with the duo told federal investigators that they had been in contact with Hentschel, court records state. Hentschel, the person said, told her that “the FBI could not prove she committed any crimes if she … refused to speak to them,” court records state.
The following day, an agent attempted to interview Pryer at her house. She declined to provide any information to the FBI “because she did not want to incriminate herself though she did not think she had done anything wrong,” court records state.
Pryer told the agent she and Hentschel were no longer friends.
It is unclear whether Hentschel and Pryer remained in custody as of early Thursday. Federal records do not indicate when the two women are due back in court.