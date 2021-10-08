“I’m excited that we’re once again at a place where we can begin easing the mask requirements,” said Mayor London Breed (D) in a statement with the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Settings such as offices, fitness centers, religious gatherings, and indoor college classes are eligible provided they meet the criteria.
Official data showed that around 75 percent of the population in San Francisco was fully vaccinated as of late Thursday — above the state average of 60 percent, according to The Washington Post tracker. The number of new infections has also been decreasing in San Francisco with the city averaging around 80 new infections per day over the past week, according to government data.
Here’s what to know
Oklahoma GOP education official switches parties to run for governor, citing covid response
Oklahoma’s top public education official on Thursday switched her party affiliation to Democratic and announced a bid for governor, blasting Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong member of the GOP first elected as state superintendent in 2014, stressed that her values have not changed and that her decision was not an easy one. But she said she was bothered by what she called Stitt’s “toothless health response.” She has previously broken with him over mask policies in schools.
“Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Hofmeister told The Washington Post. “We have seen the impact of the mismanaged pandemic response by Gov. Stitt — and it is the children of Oklahoma, and families, that are bearing the brunt and cost of that.”
National Zoo in D.C. cancels Halloween and December holiday due to pandemic
Call it the pandemic party pooper.
The coronavirus has caused the National Zoo in Northwest D.C. to cancel two of its most popular events — one at Halloween and the other in December.
Zoo officials said in an email that due to the pandemic they will not be holding Boo at the Zoo this October or its ZooLights outdoor light decoration event in December.
“We didn’t feel we could do them well for multiple reasons and within our COVID safety parameters,” the statement said. “Our number one priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals. … We hope 2022 will bring new opportunities.”
The cancellations come as the zoo has had to deal this fall with nine of its lions and tigers becoming infected with the coronavirus.
Is it safe to travel to a music festival? Experts say, ‘Yes.’
Are music festivals too risky? Some friends and I have plans to attend a music festival that requires proof of vaccination or a negative test. Everyone in our group is fully vaccinated, and we intend to avoid indoor spaces completely. We plan to do our best to stay out of the most crowded parts, i.e. mosh pits, and wear N95 masks whenever social distancing is not possible. Given our approach, how much risk are we taking on? And what are some of the risk factors and potential ethical questions we should consider? — Anonymous
In a By The Way Concierge first, every single public health expert I talked to had the same take on your question: Go to the music festival.
Given all of the parameters you laid out to reduce most of your coronavirus risks, “this person has my blessing to go to the music festival,” said Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of population health and disease prevention at University of California at Irvine.
Of course, as with everything during the pandemic, he had a few caveats.