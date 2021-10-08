San Francisco will begin easing some indoor masking rules starting Oct. 15, so long as the number of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations decline or remain stable, the city said. It will limit the relaxation of rules to settings with no more than 100 people, all of whom must be fully vaccinated and older than 12 years of age, it said. The gathering area must also have proper ventilation, among other conditions.

“I’m excited that we’re once again at a place where we can begin easing the mask requirements,” said Mayor London Breed (D) in a statement with the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Settings such as offices, fitness centers, religious gatherings, and indoor college classes are eligible provided they meet the criteria.

Official data showed that around 75 percent of the population in San Francisco was fully vaccinated as of late Thursday — above the state average of 60 percent, according to The Washington Post tracker. The number of new infections has also been decreasing in San Francisco with the city averaging around 80 new infections per day over the past week, according to government data.

