Here’s how America’s racial makeup has changed over the past decade. You can drill down by address to see how certain areas have shifted.

In the latest release, data showed that the number of White people in the United States fell for the first time since 1790. The White population also decreased in D.C.

Population growth across the United States was also at the second-slowest pace in history, and the “places to be” have also shifted. Meanwhile, America’s developed areas are growing.

Population changes also dictate a change in politics. Here’s a breakdown of which states gained and lost electoral votes and clout in Congress.

Historically, the census has never been delayed. But there have been past fears of an inaccurate count, and results have been used to target minorities.