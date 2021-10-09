With the flames still torching through the sequoias’ land, authorities say it remains too early to determine the scope of the damages. Photos of giant trees wrapped in aluminum have circulated since the fire began threatening the groves — showing the great lengths officials have gone through to protect some of the most ancient and largest trees in the world. Yet the mix of the infernos’ fast-changing behavior and the lack of access to certain areas in the park has led authorities to prioritize the protection of certain sequoias.