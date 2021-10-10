The state of Michigan is one of those currently wrestling with the issue. On Saturday, advocates from the group Period rallied outside the state capitol, urging lawmakers to approve a pair of bills that would eliminate sales tax and use tax (which covers items bought online, for example, from out of state) on the products. At the same time, a class-action lawsuit is making its way through the state’s court system, after three women sued the state’s Treasury Department last year, alleging that the taxes were discriminatory. They also asked for a refund.