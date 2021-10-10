About 95,000 new coronavirus cases are being reported in the United States daily, Fauci said Sunday — a precipitous drop from Jan. 8, the peak daily average of 259,616 reported cases. The “good news,” he said, is that hospitalizations have declined to about 7,400, from the average of 8,378 the week of Sept. 22-30. Deaths, too, are down, below 2,000 per day. But he cautioned against declaring a premature victory over covid-19 — which has killed at least 712,000 people in the United States — because rates have surged from low points in the past.