The deceased victim, a woman in her 20s, will be identified pending an autopsy. The 14 injured victims are expected to survive, police said.
“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a statement.
No one is in custody, and police believe multiple shooters were involved, citing preliminary information gathered at the crime scene. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
This is a developing story