A shootout inside a St. Paul, Minn. bar early Sunday left one woman dead and at least 14 others injured after a chaotic scene the police chief described as “hellish.”

Prompted by a flurry of 911 calls, officers responded just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday to Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar on a busy dining stretch near downtown St. Paul, where they found more than a dozen gunshot victims. Law enforcement officials worked with “good Samaritans” to help render aid to prepare the victims for transport, St. Paul Police said in a news briefing early Sunday.

The deceased victim, a woman in her 20s, will be identified pending an autopsy. The 14 injured victims are expected to survive, police said.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a statement.

No one is in custody, and police believe multiple shooters were involved, citing preliminary information gathered at the crime scene. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

This is a developing story