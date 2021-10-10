“There were gunshot would victims were lying in the street outside the bar, gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar,” St. Paul Police Spokesman Steve Linders told reporters early Sunday.
Linders said his partner in the department for 15 years “can’t remember anything like this happening in St. Paul before."
The deceased victim, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified pending an autopsy. The 14 injured victims are expected to survive, police said. Linders said additional victims may still be making their way to local hospitals.
“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a statement.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter (D) said in a statement the city is “devastated" by the shooting, adding, “We will never accept violence in our community.”
No one is in custody, and police believe multiple shooters were involved, citing preliminary information gathered at the crime scene. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
