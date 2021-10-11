Earlier this year, Low told the Sacramento Bee he was inspired when he learned of Target’s 2015 decision to get rid of some gendered sections. The retail behemoth is among a wave of companies making decisions in recent years based on a broader understanding of gender. Some are getting rid of men’s and women’s departments in favor of gender-neutral shopping spaces. And many clothing manufacturers are narrowing the gap between men’s and women’s fashion when it comes to the garments themselves as more shoppers opt for a “unisex” look. In November, Vogue — acknowledging the fashion world had up to that point been driven by “the gender binary” — ran an article titled with a simple declaration: “The Future of Retail Is Genderless.”