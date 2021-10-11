The White House’s chief medical adviser said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that trick-or-treating is safe, “particularly” for children who are already vaccinated, because it mostly takes place outdoors, where the airborne coronavirus does not spread as easily. It’s a sign of how health recommendations for Americans are evolving with the uptake of vaccines, as traditional Halloween celebrations last year were discouraged by federal health agencies.
“It’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said, “but go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.”
Fauci’s announcement comes as the United States appears to be turning a corner on the summer covid surge driven by the more contagious delta variant, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations down this past week. “That’s the good news,” said Fauci, who warned that more people need to be vaccinated to keep those numbers down — including children.
The Food and Drug Administration will review data on the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 later this month, followed by experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If regulators approve the vaccine for that age group, the White House said it is “ready” to distribute 65 million doses to all eligible U.S. children.
Sydney starts to live with covid after 106-day lockdown. First stop: the pub.
SYDNEY — On a rainy Monday morning, John Church sat near the door of the Corner Pub holding a pint with the affection of a new father.
“I couldn’t wait to get my first draft beer,” the 65-year-old retired wool packer said as he sank his mustache into the glass of Victoria Bitter.
But this beer wasn’t his first. That had been five hours and four pubs ago, when he lined up before dawn outside another bar for a taste of Sydney’s newfound freedoms.
For the first time in 106 days, pubs swung open their doors for vaccinated patrons on Monday. Barbers broke out their clippers, cafes dusted off their china and gyms cranked up the classic rock. Sydney was alive again.
Millions of kids’ coronavirus shots ‘ready’ to go; initial doses to be shared on a population basis
Within days of regulators clearing the nation’s first vaccine for younger children, federal officials say they will begin pushing out as many as 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine to inoculate school-age kids across America in a bid to control the pandemic.
The kickoff of the long-awaited children’s vaccination campaign could begin as soon as early November. And this time round, the government has purchased enough doses to give two shots to all 28 million eligible children, ages 5 to 11.
Still, federal and state officials and health providers say that vaccinating children is likely to be a more challenging process than it was for adults and teens.
The federal government plans to allocate shots in the initial rollout according to a formula to ensure equitable distribution, likely based on a state’s population of eligible children, according to a federal health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share planning. Enlisting besieged health providers and persuading reluctant parents will complicate the process.