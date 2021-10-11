The White House’s chief medical adviser said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that trick-or-treating is safe, “particularly” for children who are already vaccinated, because it mostly takes place outdoors, where the airborne coronavirus does not spread as easily. It’s a sign of how health recommendations for Americans are evolving with the uptake of vaccines, as traditional Halloween celebrations last year were discouraged by federal health agencies.
“It’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated,” Fauci said, “but go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.”
Fauci’s announcement comes as the United States appears to be turning a corner on the summer covid surge driven by the more contagious delta variant, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations down this past week. “That’s the good news,” said Fauci, who warned that more people need to be vaccinated to keep those numbers down — including children.
The Food and Drug Administration will review data on the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 later this month, followed by experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If regulators approve the vaccine for that age group, the White House said it is “ready” to distribute 65 million doses to all eligible U.S. children.
Here’s what to know
Weak September jobs report underscores Fed’s misdiagnosis of delta variant’s toll on the economy
The weak September jobs report offered the latest sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s hold on major sectors of the economy, conflicting with the type of recovery the Federal Reserve forecast back when the nation was entering its recent surge in cases.
A growing number of economists and experts acknowledge that the nation’s top economic policymakers underestimated the delta variant’s threat to job growth, inflation, global supply chains and people’s own comfort levels going into the fall. In recent months, the delta variant of the coronavirus tore through communities with low vaccination rates, spurred sweeping new workplace rules from the Biden administration and rattled consumer sentiment.
Among England’s most critically ill covid patients, 1 in 5 is pregnant and unvaccinated
Unvaccinated pregnant women account for nearly 20 percent of the most critically ill coronavirus patients requiring lifesaving care in England in recent months, according to the country’s National Health Service.
“Since July, one in five covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were expectant mums who have not had their first jab,” the NHS said in a statement Monday.
Out of all women between the ages of 16 and 49 being treated with a therapy called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation — used only when a patient’s lungs are so damaged by the virus that a ventilator cannot maintain oxygen levels — pregnant women make up almost a third, up from just 6 percent at the start of the pandemic.
NHS England released the statistics as part of a renewed effort to persuade pregnant women to get fully vaccinated, amid concerns that anti-vaccine campaigners are fueling unfounded fears that covid-19 vaccinations could harm the mother, baby or both. Britain began administering the vaccine to pregnant people in April.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- In New Zealand, most health-care workers as well as educators who have contact with children will have to be vaccinated by Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, respectively, under a new “no jab, no job” policy.
- Prosecutors in Brazil are investigating a hospital network accused by patients and employees of shoddy and fraudulent practices in dispensing covid-19 care.
- Australia’s new plan of living with the coronavirus will be tested as restaurants, stores and other venues in Sydney reopen Monday for vaccinated residents after 106 days of lockdown.
- Prosecutors in Egypt said they arrested three people after unused coronavirus vaccines were found dumped on the banks of a water channel north of Minya, the city that was due to distribute them.
- As of Monday, England is open to quarantine-free travel from 47 countries, as Heathrow Airport reported that passenger numbers in September were down 38 percent compared to before the pandemic.
Sydney starts to live with covid after 106-day lockdown. First stop: The pub.
SYDNEY — On a rainy Monday morning, John Church sat near the door of the Corner Pub holding a pint with the affection of a new father.
“I couldn’t wait to get my first draft beer,” the 65-year-old retired wool packer said as he sank his mustache into the glass of Victoria Bitter.
But this beer wasn’t his first. That had been five hours and four pubs ago, when he lined up before dawn outside another bar for a taste of Sydney’s newfound freedoms.
For the first time in 106 days, pubs swung open their doors for vaccinated patrons on Monday. Barbers broke out their clippers, cafes dusted off their china and gyms cranked up the classic rock. Sydney was alive again.
Millions of kids’ coronavirus shots ‘ready’ to go; initial doses to be shared on a population basis
Within days of regulators clearing the nation’s first vaccine for younger children, federal officials say they will begin pushing out as many as 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine to inoculate school-age kids across America in a bid to control the pandemic.
The kickoff of the long-awaited children’s vaccination campaign could begin as soon as early November. And this time round, the government has purchased enough doses to give two shots to all 28 million eligible children, ages 5 to 11.
Still, federal and state officials and health providers say that vaccinating children is likely to be a more challenging process than it was for adults and teens.
The federal government plans to allocate shots in the initial rollout according to a formula to ensure equitable distribution, likely to be based on a state’s population of eligible children, according to a federal health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share planning. Enlisting besieged health providers and persuading reluctant parents will complicate the process.