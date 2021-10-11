There’s definitely less representation of Latino culture in the medium. And I think that I see a big opportunity, and it just seems weird that as Latinos, our food is unique, our dancing, our music … we’re very good at [celebrating] culture. But as far as games today, there’s nothing like that. The identity of the Latino game is nonexistent. You can identify a Japanese game. You can identify a Western American game. They have very specific attributes and properties to them, from the stories they tell to how they communicate. And there’s nothing like that for Latinos. It’s such a unique medium that we can use to tell our stories and to pass on our stories. I think that the fact that there’s not a lot of us making them is creating a barrier. Because other people are not going to be aware of all the amazing stories that we have.