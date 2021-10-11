Now, Reyes Medina is playing a key role in developing the latest chapter in the franchise, “Halo: Infinity,” a title that is key to the new Xbox console’s success.
“It's definitely a dream come true,” Reyes Medina, 29, said. “And it's a big responsibility and overwhelming at times.”
For Reyes Medina, who is a senior multiplayer designer for Microsoft’s 343 Industries studio, the road to becoming a game developer was a challenge. For one, he first had to teach himself English because many of the materials to learn computer programming are not available in his native Spanish. Once he was able to get his foot in the door, he also faced issues working in a predominantly White non-Hispanic field.
It was challenging to make the personal connections necessary to get ahead at work, because — in an environment where Medina was one of few Latinos — it was difficult to find people he could relate to. His co-workers shared the same taste in music and would bond over concerts and other things that did not interest him.
“There were so many barriers that I faced that weren’t necessarily attributed to my skills as a game developer,” Reyes Medina said. “I was talking with some other of my friends in the community who are also Latinos, and we shared similar challenges … we didn’t want people to have to go through the same things.”
So, along with a few other Latinx developers, he founded Latinx in Gaming, a nonprofit that provides training and networking opportunities. During Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Friday, the group is holding special workshops on Twitch that incorporate cooking tortillas with career advice.
It comes at a time when the gaming industry is reflecting on its culture after California labor regulators sued video game giant Activision Blizzard over allegations that the company discriminated against female employees. Now, developers of color also want more attention paid to racial disparities in the industry, and how racism and sexism may intersect to create toxic work environments.
Just 9 percent of game developers identified as Hispanic in a 2021 voluntary survey by the industry trade group The International Game Developers Association (IGDA). Of the 803 respondents, two-thirds identified as White, 7 percent East Asian and 4 percent Black. The same survey found that 61 percent of respondents were men, 30 percent women, and 8 percent as nonbinary, gender fluid, genderqueer or two-spirited.
About Us spoke with Reyes Medina about the state of Latinos in the gaming industry. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.
What do you think are the consequences of not having very many Latinos in gaming?
There’s definitely less representation of Latino culture in the medium. And I think that I see a big opportunity, and it just seems weird that as Latinos, our food is unique, our dancing, our music … we’re very good at [celebrating] culture. But as far as games today, there’s nothing like that. The identity of the Latino game is nonexistent. You can identify a Japanese game. You can identify a Western American game. They have very specific attributes and properties to them, from the stories they tell to how they communicate. And there’s nothing like that for Latinos. It’s such a unique medium that we can use to tell our stories and to pass on our stories. I think that the fact that there’s not a lot of us making them is creating a barrier. Because other people are not going to be aware of all the amazing stories that we have.
What are some things about the culture of game development that makes it difficult for Latinos to break in?
A lot of the industry has very bad practices in terms of hiring or promotion, where you get hired because you know somebody or there’s certain special treatment for your friends, and it’s hard for an outsider to break in. So the fact that our industry is so homogenous makes it harder to be different and to really be part of the team and that affects us more the further you move up in your career. I think that has a bigger impact in terms of getting to leadership positions or even getting funding to start your own company … It’s so subtle and so subjective that unless you are experiencing it, it is really hard to see.
Can you think of any games at the moment that are being made that stand out to you in terms of really representing the community?
The first one I can think of is Aztech, which is made by a studio in Mexico. They are developing a sci-fi adventure game, which is a very interesting concept. I think that there’s also an opportunity for a developer from the Latino community to create something that isn’t necessarily telling Latino story. There’s another game called Greak: Memories of Azur, which is a fantasy game, and it’s made by a Latino team. … It’s just a game, but you can see the culture seeping through it because of how we approach storytelling and how we approach art or music.
What are your goals going forward with Latinx in Gaming?
We want to increase our reach to Latin America. We are a very U.S.-based organization, primarily because we know that this is where the resources are and this is where the companies are. But my dream is to have local chapters of Latinx in Gaming in each one of the countries that are autonomous and they just connect to the bigger organization so they can help locally. Right now we have a vision of having … local community leaders that can help us understand what the challenges are in each one of the countries. Because the industry is very different in each one of them.
Was there a specific game that got you interested in becoming a developer?
I mean, definitely “Halo.” When you’re playing a game online like that, all the barriers of the real world stop existing and everybody’s the same. I think that’s super cool. And I think that that’s a very, very powerful thing. And the moment I noticed that, I was like, this is the thing I want to do with my life. I love games. But [my path] was really, really hard. It shouldn’t be that hard.