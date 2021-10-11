Proponents of the law signed by Little argued that the wolf population is too large, leading to attacks on livestock that harm the ranching industry, the Associated Press reported. In addition to allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves, the law allows for the use of all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and helicopters while hunting wolves, and pups can be killed on private land. A similar law was enacted in Montana, where the wolf population is about 1,100, according to recent estimates.