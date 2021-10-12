Abbott’s move puts him at odds with some large companies that have embraced mandates – including in Texas – and the Biden administration, which last month announced plans to require all employers with 100 or more workers to adopt vaccine mandates or coronavirus testing regimens.
While the White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment, President Biden appeared dismissive of earlier legal threats by a group of Republican governors including Abbott over his vaccine mandates, saying, “Have at it.”
24,000 Kaiser Permanente health workers authorize strike over pay, working conditions
More than 24,000 nurses and other health-care workers at Kaiser Permanente authorized a strike, their unions announced Monday, threatening to walk out over pay and working conditions while the coronavirus pandemic continues to strain hospitals and clinics.
Workers in California and Oregon endorsed the work stoppage by an overwhelming margin in the weekend vote as they pressed Kaiser to scrap its plans for a two-tiered wage and benefits system, which would pay newer employees less than more tenured colleagues and offers them fewer health protections. They also want 4 percent raises for the next three years and a commitment to hire more nurses to relieve staffing shortages.
More than 50,000 Kaiser workers nationwide are making similar demands in contracts that will soon expire, and union leaders say more strike authorization drives could materialize in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Virginia, Washington state and D.C.
Unvaccinated pockets of France expose inequalities and could fuel a winter wave
MARSEILLE, France — For eight months, 85-year-old Traki Ismail hesitated to get vaccinated.
She knew that her age, along with high blood pressure and diabetes, put her at high risk of getting sick from the coronavirus. And that risk increased as building after building around her became a covid hot spot. Yet twice she canceled vaccination appointments over fears about serious side effects.
It was only when helicopters began airlifting patients out of this city’s saturated hospitals that she changed her mind.
“People say I will die if I get the vaccine. But people also say I will die if I don’t get the vaccine,” she said, lying in bed moments after doctor Slim Hadiji, making a home visit, injected a Moderna shot into her arm. “I’ve taken destiny in my own hands, and I’ve done it.”
WHO panel recommends extra doses for people over 60 who are receiving Chinese vaccines
A panel of experts convened by the World Health Organization has recommended that anyone over 60 who receives doses of Chinese-made vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, should be offered an extra dose.
The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) panel also recommended that people with weakened immune systems should be offered an additional coronavirus vaccine dose no matter which WHO-backed vaccine they get.
The SAGE recommendations came after a meeting last week to review the latest evidence for vaccines that fight covid-19 and other diseases.
The experts were careful to note that they were not recommending booster shots, but instead the option of an additional shot at the time of immunization for select populations. Amid stark divisions in the distribution of vaccine doses, the WHO has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of the year.
In a WHO news release, SAGE experts also said that while they were recommending third doses for a large group of people who are receiving the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, “countries should initially aim at maximizing 2-dose coverage” in their population before moving on to this group.
The experts recommended that “moderately and severely immunocompromised persons” who are getting other WHO-backed vaccines receive an extra dose as they “are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe covid-19 disease.”
The new recommendations reflect a consensus that vaccine strategies need to be carefully adapted in the face of a changing virus after the spread of the delta variant.
The recommendations apply to all coronavirus vaccines that have received WHO emergency use listing (EUL). The panel noted that Sinopharm and Sinovac, the only two Chinese vaccines to receive this listing, use an inactivated version of the virus.
This older technology is different from the technique used by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both of which use recently developed mRNA technology and have reported higher rates of efficacy at fighting the delta variant.
The Chinese-made vaccines are used in many parts of the world, meaning the recommendation for a third dose could have a notable impact on global supply. The SAGE panel said mixing vaccines may be appropriate, based on supply.
“Big potential development, with potential to increase significantly the demand on global vaccine supplies,” Tom Bollyky, director of global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on Twitter.
Separately, the SAGE panel said it was reviewing data for Covaxin, a vaccine produced by Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech, that is under review for WHO EUL.