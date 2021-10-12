Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday banned any entity in his state — including private businesses — from mandating coronavirus vaccines for its workers or customers, a shot across the bow at the Biden administration.

Abbott is expanding on previous orders from his office that prohibited state government entities from imposing similar requirements. Violators will face a fine up to $1,000, according to the new order, which will remain in effect until the Republican-dominated Texas legislature passes law that formalizes it, Abbott said. The order says it is intended to protect citizens who are reluctant to get the vaccine for religious or medical reasons, including prior recovery from covid-19, from losing their jobs.

Abbott’s move puts him at odds with some large companies that have embraced mandates – including in Texas – and the Biden administration, which last month announced plans to require all employers with 100 or more workers to adopt vaccine mandates or coronavirus testing regimens.

While the White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment, President Biden appeared dismissive of earlier legal threats by a group of Republican governors including Abbott over his vaccine mandates, saying, “Have at it.”

Here’s what to know