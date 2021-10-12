“Who committed the homicide is to be determined by law enforcement,” Blue said when asked whether he suspected Petito’s missing fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.
Determining what caused Petito’s death answers one of the largest lingering questions surrounding the 22-year-old woman’s disappearance and killing. It took about a month to finish the process because of the need for extensive toxicology and other reports, Blue told reporters.
“We were very exacting in our examination,” Blue said. “We were waiting for various specialists to come in and help us with this investigation.” In September, he ruled Petito’s death a homicide.
The mysterious circumstances of how Petito died have fueled national and international attention for weeks. The person investigators most want to speak to about Petito is Laundrie, who initially refused to cooperate with investigators before he vanished.
Laundrie is not a suspect in Petito’s death but is considered a “person of interest” in her disappearance. The FBI has an arrest warrant out for Laundrie on fraud-related charges.
He and Petito had set out from New York state in June on a cross-country camping trip, with plans to arrive in Portland, Ore., by Oct. 31. Instead, Laundrie returned to his parents’ Florida home Sept. 1, alone. Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11. Three days later, Laundrie vanished after telling his parents that he was going camping in the Carlton Reserve, a vast wetland in south Florida.
After Petito was reported missing, police reports and body-camera footage from an August traffic stop of the couple in Utah emerged, showing the couple under strain and fueling criticism that police missed “red flags” for domestic violence.
Blue, who was unable to provide specifics on toxicology results or the state of decomposition of Petito’s body, addressed the issue of domestic violence as he ended Tuesday’s news conference.
What he called the “media circus” around the case seemed to overlook that Petito’s death was “one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence, and it’s unfortunate those other deaths didn’t get as much attention,” Blue said. He suggested that Petito’s status as social media blogger contributed to interest in her case.
This is a developing story that will be updated.