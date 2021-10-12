“Who committed the homicide is to be determined by law enforcement,” Blue said when asked whether he suspected Petito’s missing fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.
Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie and his family, tried to distance his client from the homicide questions, sending a statement to reporters while the news conference was ongoing.
“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise,” which Bertolino called a “tragedy.” He added, “At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”
Determining what caused Petito’s death answers one of the largest lingering questions surrounding the 22-year-old woman’s disappearance and killing. It took about a month to finish the process because of the need for extensive toxicology and other reports, Blue told reporters.
“We were very exacting in our examination,” Blue said. “We were waiting for various specialists to come in and help us with this investigation.”
The mysterious circumstances of how Petito died have fueled national and international attention for weeks. The person investigators most want to speak to about Petito is Laundrie: The couple fought before her disappearance, then Laundrie initially refused to cooperate with investigators before he vanished.
Laundrie and Petito had set out from New York state in June on a cross-country camping trip, with plans to arrive in Portland, Ore., by Oct. 31. Instead, Laundrie returned to his parents’ Florida home Sept. 1, alone. Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Days later, Laundrie vanished after telling his parents that he was going camping in the Carlton Reserve, a vast wetland in southern Florida.
After Petito was reported missing, police reports and body-camera footage from an August traffic stop of the couple in Utah emerged, showing them under strain. In the footage, a distraught Petito says Laundrie injured her, but she takes the blame and says she hit him first. The video fueled criticism by experts that police missed “red flags” for domestic violence.
Blue, the coroner, did not provide specifics on toxicology results or the state of decomposition of Petito’s body, but he addressed the issue of domestic violence as he ended Tuesday’s news conference.
What he called the “media circus” around the case seemed to overlook that Petito’s death was “one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence, and it’s unfortunate those other deaths didn’t get as much attention,” Blue said. He suggested that Petito’s status as social media blogger contributed to interest in her case.
