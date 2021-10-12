But Sinema has power. Indeed, in this moment, she has more than her share for a first-term senator representing a state with a population just over 7 million. But when all eyes turn to her, what does she do to broaden the conversation? What enlightenment does she bring to the conversation about the kind of country this should be? No one wants to negotiate in public, but the public wants to know … something. And Sinema has told them virtually nothing. She has made everyone stop and look. Everyone waits expectantly. And she doesn’t have much to say.