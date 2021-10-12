During his routine, Chappelle joked about transgender genitalia, said “gender is a fact” and told his audience he was on “team TERF,” an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist. He also defended J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” books, who has been criticized for making transphobic statements. Chappelle was criticized for joking about the trans community in the previous special mentioned by Sarandos, “Sticks & Stones.”