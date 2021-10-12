Two homes were destroyed by the crash and 10 other homes were impacted, Justin Matsushita, deputy fire chief of the San Diego County Fire Department, told reporters. Two people were confirmed dead, and two people were taken to hospitals for their injuries, he added.
The exact number of people who were on the plane or injured in the crash was unclear Monday afternoon, Matsushita said, “because of the extent of the damage” to the plane and the crash site, which he described as “pretty graphic stuff.”
The plane was heading from Yuma, Ariz., near the California border, to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, he said.
Although the homes “took the brunt force of the airplane,” Matsushita said, the plane also hit a UPS delivery truck, killing the driver. UPS confirmed the death, saying in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
The plane was owned by Sugata Das, a cardiologist in Yuma, according to Bharat Magu, chief medical officer of the Yuma Regional Medical Center. “As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time,” Magu said in a statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Donnell Evans, a spokesman for the FAA, said Monday evening that “we do not know yet how many people were on board.”
Matsushita said that although the authorities were “very confident” that nobody inside the homes had been killed, “as far as the plane occupants and the extent of the crash damage, it was non-survivable.”
Aerial footage by local television stations showed a home on the corner of the block turned to rubble, with only parts of its exterior left standing. The home next to it had a large, smoldering hole through its roof as fire crews hosed it down. On the street in front of the homes, a scorched UPS truck was seen with its front side bashed in.
The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation center at a nearby YMCA for people displaced by the crash. Nearby Santana High School went into lockdown temporarily after the crash.