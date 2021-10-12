An FBI spokeswoman told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that the shooter was a postal employee.
An official Inspection Service statement said the agency was working with the Memphis Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the shooting. Postal Service spokeswoman Kimberly Frum in an emailed statement said the mail service was “saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and co-workers of the individuals involved.”
The agency will provide mental health resources to employees at the annex, a staff-only mail sorting and distribution facility, in the coming days, Frum said.
Authorities did not identify the victims or the shooter, but Memphis-area resident Roxanne Rogers identified her cousin James Wilson as one of the victims, according to the Commercial Appeal.
“He was a good man. An outstanding man,” Rogers told the newspaper. “The best man you’d ever want to be around.”
Postal shootings during the 1980s and 90s gave rise to the slang “going postal” to describe homicides committed by current or former mail service employees. News media often falsely ascribed long hours and intense work for driving employees to violence.
Postal workers, and the agency’s unions, bristle at the term and instead commend the agency for its workplace protections. The Postal Service commissioned a report in 2000, led by former Carter administration Cabinet official Joseph A. Califano Jr., that found “'Going postal’ is a myth, a bad rap.”
“Postal workers are no more likely to physically assault, sexually harass, or verbally abuse their co-workers than employees in the national workforce,” the report stated.