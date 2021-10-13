While travel that was deemed “essential” from Canada and Mexico was already allowed, the new DHS rules stipulate that even those travelers will also have to prove they are fully vaccinated as of January.
Ban on vaccine mandates in Texas sharpens political battle lines
The nationwide fight over coronavirus vaccine mandates gained intensity this week as top Republicans and their conservative allies escalated attacks on public health strategies aimed at curbing the pandemic, drawing corporate America into the center of a burgeoning cultural and political clash.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sought to ban covid-related mandates in the country’s second-largest state, while Republicans seized on flight disruptions at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, saying they were caused by employees protesting mandates. That assertion was disputed by company and union officials.
The anti-mandate cause is becoming increasingly central to pro-Trump Republicans, with figures such as Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis loudly promoting it, a development that complicates President Biden’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
British government’s early pandemic response was a historic public health failure, lawmakers say
British lawmakers have issued a scathing report about the government’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling the episode “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.”
The report was the result of a year-long inquiry conducted by two committees of the House of Commons.
In 150 pages, it lists dozens of failures on the part of the British government that “led to many thousands of deaths which could have been avoided” — including insufficient community testing capacity, an inadequate test-and-trace system, an unwillingness to challenge scientific advice, and placing too much emphasis on avoiding lockdowns.
Parents sue Wisconsin schools after their children catch covid-19: ‘Recklessly exposing the public’
When Shannon Jensen and Gina Kildahl sent their children back to their Wisconsin schools during the last school year, everyone had to wear masks. But when school resumed this fall, that was not the case — even as health experts warned that masks were necessary to keep a new highly contagious coronavirus variant from sweeping through classrooms.
Jensen and Kildahl both sent their sons to their elementary schools in masks anyway. Jensen’s son attends Rose Glen Elementary School in Waukesha, outside Milwaukee. Kildahl’s son goes to school about 200 miles away at Fall Creek Elementary, in between Green Bay and Minneapolis.
Just weeks into the new school year, both boys tested positive for the coronavirus. Lawsuits filed this month in two Wisconsin federal courts blame the schools’ lax policies on masks, quarantining and contact tracing.