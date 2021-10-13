Foreign tourists with proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus will now be allowed to enter the United States via its overland borders with Canada and Mexico as of November, the White House announced late Tuesday.

The easing of pandemic restrictions that the Department of Homeland Security outlined for people who want to enter the country by land or ferry for “nonessential” reasons – such as tourism or visiting family – aligns with guidelines for travelers entering by plane, which were already on track to be loosened in November. It also brings the United States in line with Canada, which opened its border to nonessential travel by vaccinated American travelers in August.

While travel that was deemed “essential” from Canada and Mexico was already allowed, the new DHS rules stipulate that even those travelers will also have to prove they are fully vaccinated as of January.

Here’s what to know

  • The archbishop for the U.S. military said in a statement that Catholic service members should not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccine against their conscience.
  • Florida fined Leon County, home to the state capital of Tallahassee, $3.57 million after it asked for proof of vaccination from its employees, according to state officials on Tuesday, who said that the county violated a state law forbidding government entities from imposing vaccine mandates.
  • The fight over coronavirus vaccine mandates is heating up across the United States, pitting Republican governors against the federal government and drawing corporate America into a political clash.