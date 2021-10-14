During a party in the summer of 2020, a 14-year-old boy got so drunk off the alcohol allegedly provided by O’Connor, he threw up all over himself. When one of the only sober children at the party, a 13- or 14-year-old girl, asked O’Connor if they should call 911, she allegedly said no. Instead, the woman left the teen in the girl’s care, court records state. And at the New Year’s party, a 14-year-old girl told investigators she drank so much while she was in the hot tub that she felt like she was repeatedly “drowning,” unable to keep her head above water.