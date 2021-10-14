Authorities have not released details regarding Schroder’s alleged misconduct, saying only the police department conducted an audit over the summer that discovered new information about the officer’s record. Schroder, a 22-year veteran of the force, was suspended in August for allegations that Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters deemed “incredibly disturbing.”
Deters told WXIX that his office may review as many as 1,000 sexual assault cases that span more than a decade as a result of the probe.
Mike Allen, Schroder’s attorney, told The Washington Post on Thursday that the inquiry involves just three cases.
“I can’t fathom what would cause a police officer to do this,” Deters said in a news release. “But, we will do everything in our power to make sure he is never again a police officer.”
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley (D) told The Post that Schroder’s alleged actions were “a disgusting betrayal of public trust and the trust of the victims he had a duty to help.” Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a statement that the department is seeking criminal prosecution as they “believe his actions are so egregious.”
“This egregious incident involving Officer Christopher Schroder tarnishes the badge but is not reflective of the men and women we employ in this department,” Isaac said Wednesday. “We as a department vow to never let something like this happen again.”
Allen told The Post that a negotiated plea deal is expected to be finalized with prosecutors next week. He said Schroder will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty and face a potential maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine as well as court costs. Schroder will also no longer be a member of the Cincinnati Police Department, the attorney said.
Allen, who said the allegations surrounding his client did not amount to “the crime of the century,” called the suggestion from Deters that Schroder’s actions could have impacted hundreds of sexual assault investigations “ridiculous.”
“If they want to do it, then have at it. They’re not going to find anything,” Allen said of the prosecutors’ inquiry. “My client messed up and he’s going to pay the price.”
Deters’s office said Thursday that there is no plea deal being discussed.
“During the investigation, there were discussions at the staff level regarding a possible resolution. ... That resolution has not — and will not — be approved by Mr. Deters,” wrote Amy Clausing, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a report by WXIX-TV.
The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. A spokeswoman with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said they were unable to give additional comment during the ongoing investigation.
The case out of southwestern Ohio is the latest instance of police departments allegedly mishandling sexual assault cases and letting rape kits go untested for years. Although the Justice Department recommends that all rape kits associated with a reported crime be submitted for DNA analysis, cities such as Indianapolis and states such as Texas and Missouri are still struggling to clear backlogs that stretch into the thousands.
Some cities and states have had more success in clearing their rape kit backlogs. In 2020, Virginia eliminated a backlog of nearly 2,700 untested rape kits that had sat on shelves for years in departments across the state. Places like Portland, Ore., and Albuquerque have become models for other cities hoping to replicate their success in clearing significant rape kit backlogs.
Schroder has been a law enforcement officer since 1995 and was hired by the Cincinnati Police Department in 1999, Allen said. He has no previous criminal record and was given mostly positive reviews by the department, but one instance in 2016 showed that Schroder was verbally disciplined “for neglecting to pick up rape kits in a timely manner,” according to a personnel file obtained by WXIX.
Shortly after new leadership was appointed in June to the department’s Criminal Investigations Section, officials conducted an internal audit and discovered Schroder’s alleged record when it came to sexual assault cases. Allen told The Post that the three cases linked to the inquiry took place in 2016 and 2017, and concern how Schroder “did not take the proper steps to process that evidence.”
When the audit was completed, the officer was suspended in August and the department finished a review of all the cases assigned to Schroder, police said. The results have yet to be released, but those cases that required action were reassigned, according to authorities.
“As soon as the department uncovered this distressing information, swift action was taken,” the police department said in a statement. “We are actively working through all the cases that were assigned to Officer Schroder and our priority is bringing justice to the victims he impacted by failing to do his job as an investigator with the Cincinnati Police Department.”
Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing the department, said in a statement to The Post that while the union protects the rights of its members when they’re accused of misconduct, the FOP denounced any law enforcement officer who is found to have ignored their duties.
“All our police officers count on each other to do their jobs, to keep everyone safe,” Hils said. “Any officer found to have purposefully ignored his duties and put innocent people at risk dishonors his oath and his badge.”
Allen, who is pushing for Schroder to be given only probation, argued that his client is “a good officer who made a serious mistake.”
“It’s a shame he’s not going to be a police officer anymore,” he said. “He’s a good man and very good cop — except for this instance.”
As part of the expected plea agreement next week, a judge is expected to call for a presentencing investigation of Schroder before sentencing the officer, Allen said.
