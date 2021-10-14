Approximately 90,000 covid-19 deaths could have been avoided over four months of this year if more U.S. adults had chosen to be vaccinated, a new study finds, as the disease caused by the coronavirus became the second-leading cause of death in the United States.

The estimate from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation focused on deaths of U.S. adults from June 2021 — when the report says coronavirus vaccines became widely available to the general public — through September.

Around half of the deaths it deemed preventable occurred in September, due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, the easing of social distancing rules, and the lower vaccination rate among younger adults, the study said. That month, covid-19 was the leading cause of death for adults between ages 35 and 54, superseding heart disease and cancer.

Coronavirus cases in the United States are falling again but the virus is not yet under “control,” Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday. More than 1,600 people died of covid-19 every day on average in the first week of October. The large majority of those deaths “continue to be preventable,” the study’s authors note.

Here’s what to know

  • About 120 San Francisco police officers could lose their jobs after they chose not to get vaccinated by Oct. 13, the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association told the Associated Press. About 2,000 employees of the 35,000-person municipal government of San Francisco have not yet complied with their Nov. 1 deadline, a city official said.
  • Fauci said health experts are not expecting a variant “that’s going to outstrip the capability of delta,” even as another one, dubbed B.1.630, has just been detected in Louisiana.
  • Is it the “worst cold ever,” the flu or covid? Countries are bracing for a twindemic.