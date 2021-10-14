Around half of the deaths it deemed preventable occurred in September, due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, the easing of social distancing rules, and the lower vaccination rate among younger adults, the study said. That month, covid-19 was the leading cause of death for adults between ages 35 and 54, superseding heart disease and cancer.
Coronavirus cases in the United States are falling again but the virus is not yet under “control,” Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday. More than 1,600 people died of covid-19 every day on average in the first week of October. The large majority of those deaths “continue to be preventable,” the study’s authors note.
An unvaccinated man met a doctor at a bar. He left agreeing to get his first dose.
The conversation started with Brussels sprouts.
Mark Hall was not fond of Duane Mitchell’s appetizer selection.
“That sounds awful. No, thank you,” Hall joked.
Soon, the icebreaker that got the two strangers chatting at the bar of a Gainesville, Fla., restaurant earlier this month turned into an over three-hour-long conversation about coronavirus vaccines.
“What do you think about the vaccine?” Hall asked after Mitchell disclosed that he was a researcher studying human diseases at the University of Florida.
Mitchell replied that he believed in the vaccine and that he had been vaccinated. But Hall had no plans to get the shot. Hall said he had done extensive research about the vaccines, but plenty of his questions remained unanswered.
“It was a back and forth,” Mitchell, 50, told The Washington Post. “It was clear that he was skeptical, but he kept asking questions.”
How the pandemic changed employee perks
As companies across many industries navigate the future of work — with some employees working permanently at home and others slowly returning to the office — they’re experimenting with how best to offer their scattered workforces perks to help keep employees motivated. The days of endlessly flowing kombucha and cold brew, meditation rooms and Friday massages may be on hold as companies tweak their budgets for a new style of work. But they are getting creative with digital perks, from wellness services to subscription snack boxes and virtual events to keep employees engaged using technology.
In the past, such perks were largely reserved for big companies with large budgets: venture capital-backed start-ups, Silicon Valley tech giants and big financial institutions. But the pandemic has created demand for remote-work perks across industries, and perks providers say their businesses are thriving. Workers appreciate the gesture and note the shiny little benefits could help lure new employees.
“We’re seeing a lot of new companies creating products and services built for the future of work,” said Dominik Pantelides, co-founder and chief executive of Los Angeles-based employee support service PERKS, which has been “inundated” with requests from new perks providers that want to be featured on the service’s benefits marketplace.
Fauci says other variants not expected to ‘outstrip’ delta as new one emerges
The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday said health experts are not expecting a variant “that’s going to outstrip the capability of delta,” even as another one has just been detected in Louisiana.
Dubbed B.1.630, the iteration was sequenced last week from two samples collected in Baton Rouge. First detected in March in the Dominican Republic, it is one of over a dozen “variants under monitoring” designated by the World Health Organization.
Since May 2020, the covid-causing virus has mutated into a slew of variants — yet none as potent as delta, which drove a surge in cases throughout August and September in the United States.
There have been 79 of these variants reported in the country, but scientists said they will continue to monitor the new variant since it contains the type of mutation that increases its transmissibility.
Fauci emphasized that greater vaccination would prevent the surfacing of “new troublesome variants.”
“A virus will not mutate or form a variant unless you give it the opportunity to replicate,” he said.