The Department of Justice probe began in May after the Associated Press published the leaked body-camera footage of Greene’s arrest and has since widened to examine whether supervisors obstructed justice. The footage shows officers punching, dragging and shocking Greene with a stun gun after a high-speed chase, then leaving him unattended in handcuffs for more than nine minutes. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. Police held the footage for two years and initially told Greene’s loved ones that he died in a car accident after driving past a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family.