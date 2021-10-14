Cavalier had been bracing for the termination letter he received this week. He plans to appeal the decision by his superiors, along with the suspension he’s already serving. Ultimately, he wants to stay on the force and move back to the narcotics division, where he was working until police leaders changed his assignment last month. “I would love to keep my job. I’d love to continue to help people. That’s what I started out to do,” Cavalier said. “Law enforcement and regular everyday citizens are having problems with each other these days. I’d like to be that glimmer of hope.”