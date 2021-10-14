Trina Edwards told the Advocate that her husband told her to decide what to do with his remains after he died. In a Monday interview on the radio show “Talk Louisiana,” she said her husband had reserved a burial plot but, for reasons she did not explain, she was “not allowed” to bury him there. So she had to make a quick decision to bury him in the “easiest, most available place,” a plot that would always be “temporary,” she added.