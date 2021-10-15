The lawsuit alleges that the Utah-based Management and Training Corporation, a private prison company that operates the Calexico facility, violated multiple ICE detention standards. The Imperial Regional Detention Facility, according to the lawsuit, did not assess whether Murillo was psychologically fit for solitary confinement, nor did it provide the man with basic rights required during protective custody, including visitations and trips outside. Moreover, it did not frequently evaluate Murillo as it is required to do, according to the lawsuit.