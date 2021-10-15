The shortage is particularly acute in rural and poorer parts of the United States. In west Texas, for instance, one doctor was serving an area of 11,000 square miles, a land mass larger than that of Maryland. The health-care industry has also reported chronic burnout among its 16 million workers, with some taking their own lives.
Navy announces plans to discharge those refusing vaccine mandate
The Navy will discharge personnel who do not meet the force’s vaccine mandate deadline, the service said on Thursday, becoming the latest branch to publicly announce details about the consequences of not meeting the requirement.
The active-duty Navy had the highest vaccination rate in the military as of last week, according to Defense Department tallies. The Navy said in a memo on Wednesday that 98 percent of its active force had complied with the vaccine mandate by either completing or initiating immunizations. About 345,000 sailors serve on active duty.
The Navy’s mandate requires active sailors to receive their second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or the first dose of a single-dose vaccine, by Nov. 14, to enable them to complete the 14-day waiting period for full vaccination before the deadline. Those with a pending or approved religious or medical exemption are not subject to the deadline. Those who don’t adhere will be subject to separation, and may lose some veterans’ benefits, the Navy said.
Recovery from covid-19 doesn’t exempt a sailor, the Navy has said. Two service members in the Army and Marines who recovered from covid-19 have sought court protection from vaccine mandates, arguing that the mandates violate the rights of service members, and are unconstitutional. It is not clear if any sailors have sought similar exemptions.
The Navy says it has suffered 164 covid-19 deaths so far, with 144 of them occurring among the unvaccinated and the remaining 20 deaths involving members who had not disclosed their vaccination status. The death toll far exceeds the combined total of all other “health or mishap related injuries and deaths” during the same period, the Navy added.
Meanwhile, Navy reservists must be inoculated with their final vaccine dose by Dec. 14.
Delta variant and persistent supply chain backlogs have kept prices elevated
The bumpy economic recovery has policymakers, economists and Americans at large grappling with higher price hikes for groceries, gas, cars, rent and just about everything else.
For months, officials at the Federal Reserve and White House have argued that pandemic-era inflation is temporary, or “transitory,” and that prices will simmer back down as the economy has time to heal. The hope was that inflation would have started cooling by now.
But the delta variant of the coronavirus and the persistent supply chain backlogs have kept prices elevated. There is no clear answer for when that will change, leaving Americans to feel the strain in their pocketbooks in the meantime.
College students struggle with mental health as pandemic drags on
People handed flowers to strangers on campus this week, and wrote encouraging notes in chalk. Students played with baby goats and tail-wagging dogs were brought in. Classes were canceled Tuesday, pop-up counseling centers appeared in dorms and concerned parents brought cookies and hugs to campus.
It has been a week of grief and disbelief at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Two students have died by suicide since the semester began, according to the university, and an attempted suicide that closely followed a self-inflicted death last weekend prompted an outpouring of sadness and worry.
The reasons behind any suicide are complex, and little is publicly known about these deaths. But the response on the Chapel Hill campus has been immediate and intense. And it has resonated nationally, coming at a time when many young people are feeling particularly burdened.