The federal government has pledged $100 million in funding to help areas with relatively few medical professionals attract and keep clinicians, as part of a broader effort to combat a decline in the number of health-care workers amid the pandemic.

The program will help medical professionals working in certain areas pay off educational loans, in an attempt to keep them from leaving for jobs in places with higher salaries. The announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services comes amid a dip in the health-care workforce after the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. There were about 15.9 million people working in health care nationwide as of September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down about 524,000 from February 2020. Most of the decline was concentrated among nursing and residential care center staff.

The shortage is particularly acute in rural and poorer parts of the United States. In West Texas, for instance, one doctor was serving an area of 11,000 square miles, a land mass larger than that of Maryland. The health-care industry has also reported chronic burnout among its 16 million workers, with some taking their own lives.

Here's what to know

