Cruz is also planning to plead guilty to attempted aggravated battery in a separate case involving his alleged assault on a jailer, his attorney said.
During the hearing Friday morning, Cruz’s defense attorney said he planned to change his plea in the Parkland shooting case on Wednesday, when his lead attorney in the case was back in the state.
Trial in the homicide case has loomed since the February 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting left 14 students and three faculty members dead, and touched off a nationwide student-led movement advocating for gun control legislation and greater school safety.
Cruz was soon charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, and his guilt in the massacre has not been questioned. Police say he confessed to carrying it out, and Cruz’s attorneys have also acknowledged his guilt.
But what has long remained uncertain is what sentence he might face. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence, with the then-state attorney calling it “the type of case the death penalty was designed for.”
Public defenders representing Cruz, meanwhile, have instead argued for a life sentence, offering to have him plead guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.
His attorney argued that a trial would be agonizing for South Florida, forcing people to relive the carnage of what happened, and then lead to years of appeals.
Prosecutors have rejected this offer, saying they intended to seek a death sentence. After media reports late Thursday saying Cruz intended to plead guilty, the state attorney’s office in Broward County released a statement reiterating that no plea deal had been reached. If Cruz pleads guilty, the statement noted, the case would then move to the penalty phase, which would determine what sentence he might face.
Cruz was also charged in 2018 with attacking a law enforcement officer about nine months after the Parkland shooting. According to court records, a sergeant with the Broward Sheriff’s Office working as a guard in the main jail when he told Cruz to stop dragging his sandals while walking.
Cruz responded by showing his middle finger to the sergeant and “aggressively rushing” him, hitting him and grabbing his Taser, prosecutors said.
After being charged, Cruz pleaded not guilty on all counts, court records show. Jury selection had begun in that case earlier this month.