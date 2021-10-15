Over the past two decades, Banksy has grown into one of the most famous street artists in the world. The British graffiti artist, who’s maintained his anonymity over the decades, gained prominence through his many anti-establishment pieces, which he often paints secretly in public places. He has spray-painted two police officers kissing, one snorting cocaine off the ground, and several dressed in riot gear with yellow smiley faces. In 2019, his “Devolved Parliament” sold for $12.1 million — the Victorian-style painting depicted the British House of Commons filled with chimpanzees weeks before Great Britain was set to leave the European Union.