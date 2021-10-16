Two students were wounded in a September shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Va., in an incident police said stemmed from a dispute between youths who know each other. A former student at a Houston public charter school was charged after confessing this month to shooting and wounding the principal. Four people were wounded in a shooting earlier this month at Timberview High School in Arlington, Tex., in an incident that authorities said unfolded due to a fight between two students.