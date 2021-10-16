The guilty verdict last month capped a long journey for authorities who sought to prosecute Durst for killings in three states without success. He was never charged in the case of his wife, Kathie McCormack, who was 29 when she disappeared in 1982. She was never found. He was acquitted in Morris Black’s slaying in 2001, even though he admitted to dismembering Black’s body and tossing it out to sea in Galveston, Tex.