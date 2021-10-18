Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in February 2020 initially drew little attention. A district attorney quickly concluded that three White men committed no crime when they chased and shot the 25-year-old Black man on a suburban street of coastal Georgia.

Then, after more than two months without arrests, a leaked video of the fatal confrontation went viral, prompting comparisons to a lynching. Soon, Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were charged with murder.

Jury selection in the men’s trial starts Monday and could last weeks, as lawyers and the judge seek impartial arbiters for a nationally watched case that became a rallying cry in a broader racial justice movement. The prosecution has cast the defendants as vigilantes who racially profiled a jogger, while the accused say they attempted a legitimate citizen’s arrest and then acted in self-defense.

Here is what you need to know about the case.

Ahmaud Arbery’s killing changed his Georgia community. Now three men will stand trial for murder.

