Jury selection in the men’s trial starts Monday and could last weeks, as lawyers and the judge seek impartial arbiters for a nationally watched case that became a rallying cry in a broader racial justice movement. The prosecution has cast the defendants as vigilantes who racially profiled a jogger, while the accused say they attempted a legitimate citizen’s arrest and then acted in self-defense.
Here is what you need to know about the case.
What to know
- What happened?
- How did authorities respond to the killing?
- How will jury selection work?
- What will jurors hear at the trial?
- How can people watch?
- What happens after the trial?