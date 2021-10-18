Law enforcement officers are considered to be at higher risk because they are exposed to more people in the line of duty. Fauci urged Americans in critical jobs to consider “the implications of not getting vaccinated.” He added: “I’m not comfortable with telling people what they should do under normal circumstances, but we are not in normal circumstances right now.”
Hundreds of police officers have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The disease caused by the coronavirus was the leading cause of death for officers in 2020 and 2021; four times as many died of covid-19 than of gunfire in the same period, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks the on-duty deaths of U.S. police officers.
Meanwhile, some police unions and officers are filing lawsuits to block mandates. In Chicago, a deadline for police officers to report their vaccination status passed Friday as the head of the police union urged officers not to comply — and the city’s mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) vowed to put noncompliant officers on unpaid leave starting this week. The department is preparing for possible shortages by restricting time off for the rest of the police force, local television station WLS reported.
In Russia, experts are challenging official pandemic figures as too low. They refuse to be silenced.
MOSCOW — Unshaven and puffy faced, with tubes in his nose, a patient in a hospital’s coronavirus “red zone” recorded a desperate message for Russians.
“I turned my life and my health into a disaster,” said Innokenty Sheremet, 55, who is from the Ural Mountain region city of Yekaterinburg and came down with covid-19 after forgoing vaccination.
In Russia, a “fourth wave” of coronavirus is setting records in daily infection and death numbers, according to official statistics.
But the truth is far worse, say independent demographers and data analysts who are challenging the pandemic data issued by President Vladimir Putin’s government and who, in turn, are facing retribution from authorities. At least three top researchers have been dismissed or have resigned from their posts in government or at state universities amid pressure from bosses.
Fully vaccinated travelers can come to the U.S. even if their doses are mixed, authorities say
International travelers who are fully vaccinated with mixed doses of approved coronavirus vaccines will be allowed into the United States after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance.
The White House said U.S. travel restrictions will be lifted Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated international travelers, a policy that will in part require foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight. According to a Friday update to CDC guidance, individuals will be considered fully vaccinated if they receive vaccines fully- or emergency- approved by the Food and Drug Administration or by the World Health Organization — including combinations of such shots.
That means international travelers will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive an FDA- or WHO-approved single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson shot, or “any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series,” such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
While the CDC said it has not recommended mixing and matching vaccines, it acknowledged that “use of such strategies (including mixing of mRNA, adenoviral, and mRNA plus adenoviral products) is increasingly common in many countries outside of the United States.”