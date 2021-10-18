Those words are also pinpricks to an overinflated ego. They are constant reminders not to become so self-confident that you start to mistake luck for knowledge, the arc of history for the strength of one’s own bootstraps, experience for omniscience. Powell rebuffed calls by Republicans for him to run for president mostly because he didn’t think he should have the job; he didn’t think he was the fixer of the country’s most pressing problems. He was a rarity among the great men of Washington. He did not think he had all the answers.