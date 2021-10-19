The McMichaels aren’t restrained in any way. They spend no small amount of time lamenting to anyone who will listen that if Arbery had “just stopped,” if only he’d done what they told him to do, none of this would have happened. But Arbery had the temerity to believe that he didn’t have to obey the commands of these White men that he didn’t know who were chasing him in a pickup as he went for a jog. He could react to them with disregard. His disregard was a threat, as bruising to the ego as a punch to the jaw.